Eddie Kingston Deserves To Be On AEW Dynamite, Not Ring Of Honor

Starting in 2021 with the lackluster conclusion to his feud with Chris Jericho, Kingston has taken a backseat on AEW television. The move over to Ring of Honor is just the latest indication that Kingston's talent is currently being underutilized. For much of the last year, Kingston was kept off "Dynamite," instead making many of his appearances on "AEW Rampage." Additionally, he was relegated to the pre-show of the last two AEW PPVs, with his Anarchy in the Arena appearance at Double or Nothing 2022 marking the last time Kingston appeared on a PPV main card. During a time when AEW is in need of some captivating storytelling, Kingston should be being built up as a future opponent for AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman rather than moved over to another brand.

In many ways, Kingston and MJF are exact opposites, and a narrative-heavy rivalry between the two would make for some can't-miss television. Kingston has been open about his rough upbringing, while Friedman was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. While MJF holds an open disdain for the AEW audience, Kingston has a tough-love attitude with a focus on fighting adversity and overcoming mental health obstacles.

Despite their many differences, there is one thing both Kingston and MJF have in common — a propensity to spit pure fire on the microphone. While a match, or multiple matches, between the two would serve as excellent entertainment, it's the build-up to a fight that would really see these two men shine.

If Kingston really is moving over to Ring of Honor, fans can only hope that the shift is a relatively short one. It would truly be a crime if Kingston vs. MJF with the world championship on the line never comes to pass.