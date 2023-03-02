Bryce Remsburg Responds To Criticism Of Refs Holding Ladder In AEW Dynamite Match

It's Thursday, and you know what that means: a thorough dissection of last night's "AEW Dynamite" by wrestling fans. This week's biggest point of contention concerns the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. The grievance about it stems from all the AEW referees in the ring at the end, holding things steady for Powerhouse Hobbs to climb the rungs, retrieve the brass ring, and win the match.

At least one AEW referee is speaking out against the criticism pretty directly. Responding to a fan on Twitter wondering why the referees gathered in the ring to hold a clearly damaged ladder for Hobbs, AEW official Bryce Remsburg was blunt. "Would you rather we let our coworker break his neck next time?" Remsburg asked.

While referees or other ringside personnel holding up ladders during matches has become routine in all companies to increase the safety of the wrestlers involved, last night's instance was especially necessary. Prior to making his ladder ascension, Hobbs knocked Konosuke Takeshita off the ladder with such force that the blow mangled it and prevented it from being able to properly stand or balance. It took several officials to provide safe passage for Hobbs on his way up without interruption. The alternative — retrieving a new unscathed ladder — would have slowed down the match's climatic ending.

Assist or not, Hobbs still earned his shot at the TNT Championship in a match next week at "AEW Dynamite. He'll be facing the winner of the title match this Sunday at Revolution between reigning champion Samoa Joe and his challenger Wardlow.