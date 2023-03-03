MLW Expected To File A New Lawsuit Against WWE Next Week

Less than a month ago, it seemed like the legal battle between MLW and WWE had come to an end; MLW's antitrust lawsuit against WWE was dismissed in court. However, there was a catch in that ruling: MLW would have 21 days to amend their lawsuit, allowing this saga to go on. And unless something changes shortly, it will, as MLW promoter Court Bauer had all but indicated.

Per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MLW is expected to file against WWE again this coming Monday, March 6. Additionally, this would be considered a different lawsuit than the original as a result of the amendments made to proceed. But if for some reason, MLW did not file by that date, the company would be out of luck as it pertains to the previous charges raised.

The timing of this new MLW lawsuit happens to coincide with the uncertainty surrounding its TV deal with REELZ. Earlier this week, it was announced that REELZ would be moving to Peacock, but that MLW would not be shown due to WWE's exclusivity deal with the streamer. Rumors have begun circulating that MLW could be removed from REELZ after its 10th episode airs; the network has debunked them.

Initially filed in January 2022, MLW's first lawsuit against WWE alleged — among other things — that the Stamford-based promotion had attempted to nix a streaming deal MLW reportedly had lined up with Tubi TV as well as a potential relationship with Vice TV. In dismissing the suit, Judge Edward J. Davilla determined MLW "had not provided an adequate explanation of the specifics of the market for pro wrestling and other sports entertainment content."