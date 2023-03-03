AEW Match With Saraya Was 'One Of The Most Stressful Moments' Of Britt Baker's Career

As the first woman ever signed to AEW, a former AEW Women's World Champion, and arguably the top star of the promotion, Britt Baker has undoubtedly been faced with a number of high-pressure situations over the last several years. But for all the titles, accolades, and big-time bouts, it was her match with Saraya at AEW Full Gear that reached a much higher level of stress.

Speaking with the New York Post, Baker revealed that the amount of attention the match had — it being Saraya's first match in years — had her nervous going into the match. After all, what if she was responsible for reinjuring Saraya and putting her back on the shelf again?

"She [Saraya] really did have a career-ending neck injury and really bad accidents happen in wrestling all the time," Baker said. "I don't want to be the one that's like 'Hey, I didn't mean to hurt your neck and end your career again.' That's definitely not something you want to add in your history, so it was just a lot of internal pressure."

"I wanted to have a good match. I wanted to take care of her," she added. "I wanted it to be something the fans were happy with. I think it was one of the most stressful moments of my life in my wrestling career."

Baker wasn't the only one stressed, as she revealed Saraya was also dealing with some nerves prior to the bout. Once they got going though, Baker believes the Saraya of old returned. "Once she heard that crowd behind her, she was right back in it," Baker said. "That was all she needed was to know she's still a bad b*tch in this game, still one of the top dogs, and it's gonna be true for a long time."