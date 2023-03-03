UFC's Jon Jones Considers Brock Lesnar A Dream Opponent

For the first time since February 2020, Jon Jones will have an opportunity this weekend to make headlines for what he does in the Octagon, and not what he's doing outside of it. He takes on Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 285. And while Jones is focused on the opponent that'll be in front of him Saturday night, he couldn't help but look backward a tad at what could have once been.

During an interview with Sporting News Fights, Jones revealed that his ultimate dream fight would have been against a certain beastly former UFC Champion who made his way back to a WWE ring.

"I think fighting Brock Lesnar would've been really cool," Jones said. "Brock isn't the most technical guy, but he has a massive fanbase. He's a lot bigger than me. It would've been one of those real cool kind of David vs. Goliath situations. It would've been real cool for cross promoting," he continued. "I think we both would've done great things for our family, for our team. It would've been massive."

Prior to his second return to WWE, Lesnar had become a household name in UFC, winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship in November 2008. A fight between Jones and Lesnar was proposed by UFC President Dana White in 2020, though Lesnar never responded to the idea. At this point, Lesnar seems to have put his MMA career behind him and has stayed focused on the squared circle. He has a tall order in front of him at this year's WrestleMania, having accepted the challenge of Omos for a match at the annual spectacle.

Alas, Jones isn't fully giving up on the idea of the potential MMA superfight. "Never say never," Jones said. "Brock, if you're out there..."