Tony Khan Teases More 'Major Announcements Coming Soon' For AEW

It's late Friday afternoon, and while most are staring at the clock, counting down the seconds til they can head home and enjoy their vacation, AEW owner Tony Khan is sitting at the clock, counting down the minutes to "AEW Rampage" later this evening. And this isn't just any ordinary "Rampage," as it will lead into the "Countdown to Revolution" immediately after the show, followed by Revolution on pay-per-view this Sunday. Understandably, Khan is very excited about it all. And when Khan gets excited, he tweets, which he did again Friday afternoon to hype up the big weekend, as well as some things to come either during or after Revolution.

"This is one of the best weekends of the year: AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco + Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT!" Khan tweeted. "2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans!"

After a long period of few announcements, Khan brought them back last week, revealing that AEW would be debuting "AEW All Access," a reality-based TV series, sometime in March. He didn't specify what these other announcements could entail, though there is expected to be movement on certain AEW projects, such as the video game "AEW Fight Forever," a show in the U.K., and the upcoming AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV this summer.

In the meantime, tonight's "Rampage," features two announced matches, with Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee taking on Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux. Plus, a four-way tag match featuring Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, Alex Reynolds and John Silver, Top Flight, and Aussie Open. More matches are expected to be announced.