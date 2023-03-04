Prominence Wins Inaugural Triangle Derby Tournament In STARDOM

After two months of ongoing competition, the first-ever STARDOM Triangle Derby has ended. The final event of the trios tournament took place earlier today in Yoyogi, Japan, and saw the reigning Artist of Stardom Champions Prominence walk away with the tournament victory.

The inaugural Triangle Derby utilized a unique round-robin format in which teams were divided into two blocks, with each team facing all of the teams in the opposite block.The tournament began in January, and despite illness scares at the beginning of the year, most of the tournament went on as scheduled. It was on the penultimate day of the tournament on February 17 that the four semifinalists were decided.

The Neo Stardom Army trio of Yuna Mizumori, Yuu, and Nanae Takahashi finished atop the red block with 11 points, one point ahead of Cosmic Angels representatives Natsupoi, SAKI, and Tam Nakano. The blue block concluded with the Rampage GE trio of MIRAI, Ami Sourei, and Syuri tied with the Prominence team of Hiragi Kurumi, Suzu Suzuki, and Risa Sera for first place with 10 points apiece.