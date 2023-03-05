Kofi Kingston Relaxes With Family Post-Injury

Beloved WWE star and New Day member Kofi Kingston suffered an unfortunate injury on the March 3 episode of "SmackDown" when he took part in a brawl amongst potential contenders for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship. While some fear that Kofi's ankle injury could affect his potential WrestleMania plans and put him on the shelf for a substantial period of time, the man himself seems at peace with his situation, as was shown in a recent social media post from the former WWE Champion.

Kofi posted a video to both Twitter and Instagram of him sitting by a pool with a cast wrapped around his leg. In the video, one of his children walked up to him to hand him flower petals as the song "Alright" by Kendrick Lamar played, leading Kofi to caption the video fittingly, saying, "We gon' be alright! 👍🏾" despite his injury.

The WWE veteran has been through his fair share of injuries, and he's seen his fellow New Day members fall to a multitude of injuries in the past, as well. In fact, all three men have had trouble with injuries over just this past year. Since last March, Big E has remained out of action due to a broken neck, an injury that remains indefinite at this time. To a lesser degree, Xavier Woods has also reportedly been working a limited schedule due to injuries since late last year, though it is unknown whether or not this is still the case today.

Kingston was initially scheduled to take place in a Fatal Five-Way match to determine the #1 Contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming March 10 episode of "SmackDown," and it remains to be seen how the card will change due to Kingston's ankle injury.