AEW's Saraya Explains Why She's Like Tom Holland's Spider-Man

As All Elite Wrestling continues to explore new markets within the United States, and even Canada, the company will soon travel across the pond for its first tour of the United Kingdom. AEW President Tony Khan previously alluded that the U.K. stops would likely occur within the summer of 2023, but the exact show dates still have yet to be announced.

For AEW star Saraya, the trip to the U.K. will also serve as a homecoming of sorts, as she hails from Norwich, England. When "MyLondon" asked if she knew any further details of the impending U.K. debut, Saraya admitted she had no additional information to give. "The problem is if I did know I would be all over the internet talking about it," she said.

"The Glampire" continued, comparing herself to a popular Hollywood actor. "I'm like Tom Holland from 'Spider-Man,' you know how he's always saying spoilers and stuff and not realizing? That's me. And this is why they don't tell me anything."

Despite her lingering uncertainty, Saraya is ecstatic to return to her local stomping grounds and hopes her family can be involved somehow. "I think we could definitely get creative with them. And Zak definitely deserves it, I would just love to incorporate them and be over there," she said. In recent months, Saraya has begun campaigning for her older brother Zak, better as Zak Zodiac or Zak Knight, to get an opportunity to wrestle on "AEW Dark." For over 20 years, Zodiac has carved his legacy across the independent wrestling scene in companies such as Revolution Pro and the World Association Of Wrestling.