AEW Stars Predict Winner Of Bryan Danielson Vs MJF At Revolution

The main event of AEW Revolution will see the first-ever 60-minute Iron Man match in AEW history when Bryan Danielson challenges MJF for the AEW World Championship. The amount of stamina and endurance necessary to thrive in a match like that on PPV is immense, so much so that even referee Bryce Remberg is doing extra training to prepare for the physical toll a match of that kind will take on his body.

With that being said, there are few people as well-conditioned as Bryan Danielson, making his success in the match feel more likely. When asked by DAZN about their predictions for the main event of AEW Revolution, Saraya, Ricky Starks, and Wardlow predicted a rough night for the reigning AEW Champion.

"Bryan is an animal. Fitness-wise, he really takes care of himself. He never blows up," Saraya said before complimenting MJF's effort. "I know Max has been working extremely hard, but Bryan could probably go two hours," Saraya joked. "He's built for these kind of matches."

Ricky Starks held a similar sentiment, saying, "I don't think [MJF] has the cardio compared to Bryan. Bryan used to do 60-minute matches on the indies like it was just a normal day. Bryan has it in the bag."

Similarly, MJF's former bodyguard Wardlow believes that the champion's shot of even surviving the match is slim, though he could have some tricks up his sleeves to do so. "Max is gonna have to pull out his dirtiest tricks to survive this match," Wardlow explained, "To think that Max can survive an hour with this man is delusional."