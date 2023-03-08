Ricky Starks Says His Match With Sting Was The Best Cinematic Match In Wrestling

Ricky Starks is one of the most popular young stars in AEW, with his victory over Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution further elevating him as a potential main eventer. However, one of Starks' first major PPV matches took place two years ago at the 2021 AEW Revolution event, where he and Brian Cage faced Darby Allin and Sting in a cinematic street fight. While Cage and Starks ended up losing that match, the New Orleans native looks back at the bout very fondly.

"That was one of the coolest things I've ever done," Starks said in a recent interview with Stephanie Chase. "Working with Sting was just mindblowing." The bout was Sting's first match following his temporary retirement in 2015, and Starks was amazed that he got the opportunity to be one of the first people to feud with him.

"I still believe it is the best cinematic match in wrestling, I don't care what anyone says," Starks said confidently before praising Darby Allin for his creativity in the contest. "Getting to work side-by-side with Darby ... It was good to have the collaboration," Ricky explained, "[We made] sure that it was the best thing that all of us collective could put out there."

While he has immense pride regarding the AEW Revolution 2021 match, Starks does have one issue with the final result, which has been echoed by many fans in the time since. "My only criticism of that entire match is I just wish there was no commentary over it," Starks admitted.