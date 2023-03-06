Sammy Guevara Has No Desire To Do AEW House Shows

Only twelve days remain before AEW runs their second ever house show, "AEW House Rules," in Troy, Ohio. And between reports and public statements from stars such as Malakai Black, it seems "House Rules" is something the AEW locker room is really looking forward to. One talent that appears to have no time for it, however, is Sammy Guevara. Guevara, when asked by TheSportster about who he would like to face on "House Rules" or future AEW house shows, said he wanted little to do with the idea.

"On the house shows, you can keep me off those, Guevara said. "On the other one, I'm trying not to take bumps, okay? When I do take bumps, as you see, it's in a crazy ladder match, and then you can keep me off for a little bit. I don't bump often, but when I do, I want to make it crazy. So keep me off those [house shows]." Guevara's statement comes less than a week after he was taking many crazy bumps during the Face of the Revolution ladder match on "AEW Dynamite." Guevara notably took a terrifying Falcon Arrow off a ladder bridge from Action Andretti, and then later got his revenge by taking Andretti out with a huge senton off a ladder, through another ladder.

AEW Revolution was a much easier night for Guevara, who made a cameo appearance when he attempted to come down to ringside to help Chris Jericho, despite Guevara and other Jericho Appreciation Society members being banned. He was quickly intercepted by Andretti however, ultimately leading to Jericho losing to Ricky Starks.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TheSportster and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription