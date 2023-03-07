MVP Teases Formation Of New Stable After WWE Raw

MVP has seemingly prepared the WWE roster for a new world of hurt.

After last night's "WWE Raw" went off the air, MVP took to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing alongside Omos, The Street Profits and "WWE NXT" superstar Carmelo Hayes, teasing the formation of a new stable.

MVP captioned the photo, "Backstage in Boston talking to some people..."

Fans perceived the photo as a sign of MVP bringing a new-and-improved version of The Hurt Business stable to WWE programming. Several others also labeled it as the "Nation of Domination 2.0."

It's worth noting that Hayes is still assigned to the "NXT" roster and has recently teased challenging Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship at the upcoming Stand & Deliver PLE. As such, we could get more answers on WWE's plans for Hayes on tonight's Roadblock special episode of WWE's developmental show.

Typically, WWE saves main roster call-ups until the night after WrestleMania, so it's more than likely Hayes joins either the "Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" roster after the Showcase of Immortals, if it is going to happen.

The previous iteration of The Hurt Business split up abruptly in March 2021 when Bobby Lashley dismissed Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander from the group. Subsequently, MVP teased bringing back the stable on several occasions via social media, following reports that Lashley and MVP "tried to convince Vince McMahon" to not break up the faction. WWE's decision to break up The Hurt Business also drew the ire of Batista, who referred to the move as "bad for business."

With Omos set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, could he receive some assistance from the likes of Hayes and Street Profits to conquer The Beast?