The Miz Says Steve Austin's WrestleMania Return Took Him Back To His High School Years

One "awesome" moment from last year's WrestleMania 38 had The Miz feeling nostalgic for his formative years as a wrestling fan. Answering a fan question on TikTok on his favorite WWE moment not his own, The Miz couldn't help himself from turning into a fan himself remembering the return of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

According to The Miz, he was making his way through the crowd to prepare for a post-show interview with ESPN. He just happened to be out from the back during the impromptu match between Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee. That bout would transpire after McAfee had already defeated McMahon's "golden boy" Austin Theory. However, after witnessing these shenanigans, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin – one night after having his first match in 19 years against Kevin Owens – was prompted to burst onto the scene to confront McMahon, reigniting their biggest rivalry after a number of years.

"To watch that match and then hear the glass shatter and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin come out — a complete surprise to everyone — and literally give 'Stone Cold Stunners' and then do a beer bath reminded me of me being in my living room in high school and watching with my friends," he said. "It brought just such a nostalgia and to hear the crowd, it blew the roof off the place. Like, it was the biggest reaction I think I've ever heard."

Miz, who has been a WWE fan his entire life, has had plenty of WrestleMania moments of his own, most notably when he defeated 16-time world champ John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania XXVII. As far as his role at this year's WrestleMania, he'll be serving as host of the festivities in Los Angeles.