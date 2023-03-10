Keith Lee Finds That His First Year In AEW Was An 'Educational' Experiment

It's been just over a year since Keith Lee debuted as a new member of the AEW roster. Spending a healthy portion of that time in the tag team Swerve In Our Glory with friend-turned-enemy Swerve Strickland, Lee did hold half of the AEW World Tag Team Championship for a stretch. However, after initially joining the AEW ranks as a singles competitor, it took a bit of an adjustment for Lee to familiarize himself with his new surroundings and how things are done differently in AEW.

As a guest on "Grapsody," the "Limitless" Lee looked back at his first year in AEW and his feelings on how things have gone since his signing. "I would classify it as a bit of an experiment," Lee described. "It's been interesting and intriguing and somewhat educational for me to experience something that is very different from where I came from, obviously." Lee previously had been a part of WWE for the better part of four years before he was released at the end of 2021.

One of the more memorable moments of Lee's first year came at 2022's All Out where Swerve In Our Glory defended their titles against The Acclaimed. Despite Lee having received mostly cheers throughout his career, the crowd turned on his team, throwing their adulation behind their Daddy Ass-backed opponents. Lee thought the experience was awesome but very different than what he was accustomed to.

"It was very interesting to experience it," Lee said. "There is not a lot of occasions in which a crowd has — even if like a minority — reluctantly turned on and that's like, 'This is different. This is interesting' ... It was awesome for [The Acclaimed] and a great little coming-out party. I'm especially fond of Anthony Bowens. I think the guy's got everything."

