Orange Cassidy Set For AEW Dynamite Title Defense Against Jay Lethal

Fresh off his loss in the AEW World Tag Team Championship four-way match at Revolution, Orange Cassidy is set for action this Wednesday on "Dynamite."

All Elite Wrestling revealed Tuesday that the All-Atlantic Champion will defend his title against Jay Lethal on "Dynamite" in Sacramento, California. Lethal teamed with Jeff Jarrett in the same four-way match which was eventually won by the current AEW Tag Team Champions, The Gunns. In the video, Lethal (flanked by a disappointed Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh) blamed Cassidy for him and Jarrett not winning the AEW Tag Titles. Cassidy responded to Lethal, saying it felt weird to not defend his All-Atlantic Title at the pay-per-view and that Cassidy will use Lethal's challenge to rectify that.

The match will be Cassidy's 14th defense of the All-Atlantic Title since winning it from PAC on the October 12 edition of "Dynamite" and becoming the second-ever All-Atlantic Champion. It's Cassidy's first championship reign in AEW.

Cassidy isn't the only champion defending their title on Wednesday, as AEW TNT Champion Wardlow is set to face 2023 Face of the Revolution ladder match winner Powerhouse Hobbs in his first defense since dethroning Samoa Joe at Revolution. The video also promised much more fallout from the pay-per-view, as Jon Moxley had a response to "Hangman" Adam Page's victory on Sunday, The Gunns had a response for the returning FTR, and Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho made it clear that they will make their intentions known after Soho's betrayal of Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker.