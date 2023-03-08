Ricky Starks Feels Wrestling Chris Jericho In AEW Is 'Iron Sharpening Iron'

Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho feuded on AEW TV from the end of December through Revolution — with Jericho previously stating that he wanted to work with Starks due to his recent rise in popularity. During their feud, Starks picked up two singles victories over Jericho, winning both completely clean. Following his Revolution match against "The Ocho," former FTW Champion Starks had lots of praise for Jericho, and revealed what he learned from the decorated veteran during their heated conflict.

"He's a very masterful conductor," Starks said during the post-Revolution media scrum. "Learning from Chris was all of the right things to do at the right moment ... Iron sharpens ron. To wrestle Chris Jericho, that is iron sharpening iron. I think coming out of this, I am a better performer. I am a better entertainer after all of this ... Chris is a legend in this business."

Starks is seemingly done feuding with Jericho, after the rivalry helped raise his stock in the company. As his popularity has increased, he's been receiving more comparisons to The Rock due to the way they dress and the swagger they present — with Jericho seemingly agreeing with the comparison. Starks addressed Jericho drawing comparisons between "Absolute" and The Rock. "I did read an interview where, you know, he saw a glimpse of everyone's favorite comparison that y'all have for me, The Rock," Starks said. "I thought that was a very nice thing to say because he has been around and been with the greats."