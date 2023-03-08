Paul Heyman Reveals If There's An End In Sight For Roman Reigns' Historic Title Reign

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns looks to continue his record-breaking, 920+ day title reign by defeating 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39. While Reigns has seemingly remained unbeatable during his time as champion, some are under the impression that Rhodes will be walking out of WrestleMania with the title his father was never able to hold — thus finishing his story.

With the thought of Reigns potentially being in danger of having his titles taken from him less than 100 days before he reaches 1,000 days, the "Special Council" to the "Tribal Chief," Paul Heyman, revealed if he believes Reigns title reign is coming to an end at WrestleMania 39. "No," Heyman said appearing on "Faction 919." Pointing out that it was a yes or no question that required no more explanation, he added "Hell no. Eff no. No, no, no, no, no. No!"

This is not the first tough challenge for Reigns — as he defended the Undisputed Universal Championship against a litany of former WWE Champions and future Hall of Famers such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Kevin Owens, and Edge. However, Rhodes has had an impressive year as well, remaining undefeated since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, with his premium live event record standing at 4-0. Rhodes has picked up recent victories over the likes of Chad Gable and Baron Corbin ahead of arguably his largest mountain since retuning to the company.

Rhodes and Reigns came face to face on the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," with their verbal confrontation ending with the two shaking hands — however, they could likely meet in the ring once again prior to their highly-anticipated WrestleMania encounter.

