Dax Harwood Takes Issue With Some AEW Stars Who Have Zero Drive To Get Any Better

With their return this past Sunday at AEW Revolution, FTR made it crystal clear that they had The Gunns — the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions — in their sights. But it's not just trying to redeem their loss to Austin and Colten Gunn in December that eats away at them, it's also the way they carry themselves behind the scenes, revealed Dax Harwood on his "FTR With Dax" podcast.

"I feel — and Cash [Wheeler] feels — these guys already think they have made it," Harwood said. "That's my issue, and that's my issue with a few guys in AEW. I feel that they think that they've already made it, and there's no reason for them to get better. Not a lot, a couple of guys."

Harwood proceeded to paint the picture of the Gunns as talents who once sought advice from veterans like FTR and that they even stuck around after the shows in an attempt to improve. Eventually, however, Harwood felt they stopped attempting to do so, compared to other AEW talent, in addition to the Gunns' negative response to criticism Harwood had previously given them.

"When I first started, if someone had said that about me who had been in the business as long as I've been now, if they would've said that about me," he continued, "I would've went to them and said 'Hey, I'm sorry. I don't want to disrespect you or the business,'" stated Harwood. "'I just want to get better and I didn't know what I was doing wrong. I apologize.' They didn't, and that has a lot to do with daddy [Billy Gunn] getting them their positions. And here we are."

