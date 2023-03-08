Bullet Club's Juice Robinson Ambushes Ricky Starks On AEW Dynamite

Bullet Club has invaded AEW once again.

On Wednesday night's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Ricky Starks, fresh off his victory over Chris Jericho at Revolution, addressed fans, essentially saying that his future is unclear. Much like current AEW World Champion MJF, Starks hinted that he doesn't know "where" he could be going next. At that moment, the Bullet Club logo appeared on the entrance stage and Juice Robinson appeared, blindsiding the former FTW Champion and driving him face-first into the canvas. This could mean a feud in AEW with Robinson and Bullet Club, or could even mean a trip to Japan. Starks previously wrestled in Japan for the DDT promotion. AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are set to hold a follow-up to their popular Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June of this year.

Robinson, a former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has been a regular on "AEW Dark" over the past few months, most recently getting a win over Titus Alexander. He has not appeared in NJPW since November of last year. Robinson joined Bullet Club last May. His tenure in Bullet Club has taken on a new twist, as his former tag team partner David Finlay recently revealed himself as the newest member of Bullet Club, seemingly taking over Jay White's role as Gedo's pet project.

Starks just finished a feud with an infamous stable, as his rivalry with Chris Jericho involved the rest of the members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, including Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker.