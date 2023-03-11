AR Fox 'Sacrified A Lot' For Austin Theory To Get To Where He Is In WWE

AEW star AR Fox trained Austin Theory when the current WWE star decided to venture into the world of pro wrestling a few years ago, and Fox even got front-row tickets from the United States Champion for WrestleMania 38 to witness Theory face Pat McAfee.

While Theory has experienced major success in WWE over the past year, which includes two United States Championship reigns, Fox has also seen luck be on his side recently as he was signed by AEW, which is possibly the biggest opportunity he has had to date to showcase his skillset on TV.

While speaking to "Inside The Ropes," Theory discussed his thoughts on Fox receiving opportunities at AEW and addressed why Fox is so important to him. "It's amazing, especially the talent he has and the mindset he has for wrestling," Theory said. "He was the first person that showed me anything at a wrestling school and he took me under his wing and he sacrificed a lot for me to get to where I am. So, I appreciate him a lot and, yeah, I can't say nothing but good things for him. I'm happy for him."

Since signing with AEW in November, Fox has formed a faction alongside Top Flight, with the three men winning the $300,000 Dollar Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal in December. Fox and Top Flight have had three chances at winning the AEW World Trios Championships, however, they have been unsuccessful on all three occasions.

Fox has also competed for the TNT Championship while he also recently wrestled Claudio Castagnoli on the first episode of ROH TV, coming up short in both matches.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Inside The Ropes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.