Lita Compares Her Time With The Hardy Boyz To Rhea Ripley's Growth In Judgment Day

It's safe to say that Rhea Ripley is on a hot streak right now, having won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble and preparing to face Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39 in just a matter of weeks. Ripley has always had a great deal of talent and potential, but she has truly come into her own upon joining Judgment Day. WWE legend Lita, who had a notable run alongside the Hardy Boyz that helped solidify her as an impressive talent, recently appeared on "The Bump" and spoke about the positive effects that being in a group can have on a performer.

"Having backup does wonders for your confidence," Lita said. "I immediately thought back to my days with ... Team Xtreme. We felt pretty damn invincible because we knew that we had each other's backs at all times." Lita continued by saying Ripley's confidence has been boosted by her time with Judgment Day, and that newfound confidence can either bring out the best or the worst in someone.

Ripley will challenge Flair for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in a rematch from WrestleMania 36, when the two battled for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Flair was victorious in their match three years ago, but now Ripley will undoubtedly look to keep up her current momentum by taking one of the company's top women's titles from Flair.

Like Ripley, Lita is set to have a match at this year's WrestleMania. She'll team with Becky Lynch and her old friend and rival Trish Stratus to take on Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. This will mark Lita's second-ever WrestleMania match.