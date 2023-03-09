QT Marshall Posts Screenshot Revealing Longtime AEW Relationship With Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs captured AEW gold for the first time on last night's "AEW Dynamite," defeating Wardlow in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the TNT Championship. Despite the match being between Hobbs and Wardlow, QT Marshall nailed Wardlow with a chair as he was about to powerbomb Hobbs — allowing Hobbs to take advantage and get the victory after the two powerbombed Wardlow. Following the match, some were confused as to why Marshall played a part in the story between the two giants, which Marshall sought to clear up by tweeting a photo of a conversation he and Hobbs had in June 2020. Marshall said: "Long term storytelling — I've always looked out for [Powerhouse Hobbs]."

Long term storytelling- Iâ€™ve always looked out for @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/WkIfkiaAES — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) March 9, 2023

The text exchange that Marshall posted shows him seemingly inviting Hobbs to Jacksonville during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when AEW taped their shows from Daily's Place. The new TNT Champion wound up wrestling on "AEW Dark" against Orange Cassidy less than a month after Marshall first texted Hobbs and from there, he has had nearly 100 matches for the promotion.

While Marshall's full intentions regarding helping Hobbs have not been made clear, he recently revealed that the faction he was the leader of — The Factory — had officially disbanded. If Marshall was to act as a manager or coach for Hobbs, this would not be the first time Hobbs has worked under leadership. Following his initial heel turn, Hobbs joined up with Team Taz alongside Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, ending that relationship when he turned on Starks in summer 2022.