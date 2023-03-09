Rematch Between Gringo Loco And Psycho Clown Announced For GCW's The Wrld On Lucha

When it comes to GCW's The Wrld On Lucha event on WrestleMania weekend, the question has been how could they possibly top the already announced singles clash between AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and long time rival Laredo Kid. The answer appears to be bringing in another AAA star and putting him against the man responsible for putting this show together.

While GCW confirmed the news themselves Thursday afternoon, Gringo Loco — the man responsible for The Wrld On Lucha — took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to confirm his match for the big show.

"WRLD ON LUCHA UPDATE," Loco tweeted. "Just Signed: THE REMATCH, GRINGO LOCO VS PSYCHO CLOWN IN LA!! SEE YALL THERE."

As noted by Loco in all caps, this will be a rematch between himself and Psycho, the long time top AAA star and arguably the most popular luchador in Mexico today. Though it's been a while, many GCW fans have likely not forgotten their first encounter, where Psycho defeated Loco in a bloody, near half an hour Falls Count Anywhere match at GCW If I Die First in February 2022. The two have since met in trios action, and even teamed together at an AAA Tijuana event in November.

The Wrld On Lucha is turning into a bit of a family affair for Psycho, who's father-in-law, the legendary Negro Casas, will also be in action, going one-on-one with Tony Deppen. The show will also feature luchadoras action, with AAA's Sexy Star taking on El Paso, Texas luchadora Dulce Tormenta.