There are professional wrestlers all over the world who are considered national heroes — John Cena in the United States, Bret Hart in Canada, Hiroshi Tanahashi in Japan. In Mexico, however, that hero is Psycho Clown, the long-time AAA star who is so beloved that he occasionally has to deal with young fans hopping the rail just for a chance to snag his t-shirt.

More recently, though, Psycho has been inspiring fans to face their fears and be brave, as exemplified by a recent story that was highlighted by the Twitter account Luchablog.

“The actual Psycho Clown viral story this week was an 8-year boy from Oaxaca who got his COVID vaccination wearing a Psycho Clown mask because he knew it’d give him the strength to take the shot without crying, like his hero would do,” Luchablog tweeted. “Psycho Clown tracked the kid down after hearing the story, met him over video, and sent him an autographed mask and t-shirt. The kid may be coming to TripleMania as well.”

A week before Luchablog brought more attention to the story, Psycho Clown himself discussed the interaction with the young fan and delivered a message regarding the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

“I talked with Miguel from my house,” Psycho Clown tweeted while tagging AAA. “Miguel, you are FULLY INVITED to the last chapter of TripleMania XXX in CDMX [Mexico City]. We will win this fight if we all take care of ourselves! Just like Miguel, get vaccinated.”

TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, the final show of three TripleManias in 2022 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of AAA, will take place on October 15 from Arena Ciudad de Mexico. While Psycho Clown’s specific match at the show is unknown at this time, young Miguel will get to see the finals of the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament, where AEW star Penta Oscuro will take on Villano IV in a mask vs. mask match.

Psycho Clown will next be seen at AAA’s Verano de Escandalo event on August 5 from Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, teaming with Pagano and Charly Manson to take on Cibernetico, Abismo Negro Jr., and Psicosis in trios action. The show will also see AAA luchadora Lady Shani battle long time referee Hijo del Tirantes in a hair vs. hair match.

