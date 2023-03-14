Bray Wyatt Is An Underutilized Genius, Says Former WWE Writer Vince Russo

Bray Wyatt made his WWE return to much fanfare last October at Extreme Rules and has wrestled in a grand total of one televised match since — the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble several months later. Someone who would've really loved to write for and work with Wyatt is WWE's former head writer Vince Russo. Appearing on "Oh, You Didn't Know?" this week, he explained why.

"I feel, my opinion, that there are people that are being underutilized," Russo said. "And I think it's like simple things." The former WWE Universal Champion finds himself at the top of this list, though Russo admits Wyatt doesn't need his writing in order to thrive. "I think Bray's a freaking genius," he continued. He suggested the challenges WWE writers face is the same challenge he faced years ago, and that's the disconnect between what fans see and what actually happens week-to-week. "I worked with a great roster, I worked with great individuals, but what they don't understand is I had to feed them every week."

In the weeks following Wyatt's victory over LA Knight, he's been antagonizing "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley, with all signs pointing towards a match between the two at WrestleMania 39. Uncle Howdy, whose motivations still remain a mystery, has been alongside him every step of the way. But even though Wyatt hasn't seen much in-ring action since coming back, there's been no shortage of cryptic promos he's put forth.

