Teddy Long Thinks The One Thing WWE's Bloodline Story Needs Now Is Rikishi

The Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens/Bloodline story continued on the newest episode of "WWE Raw," when Jey Uso officially chose to stay loyal to The Bloodline, superkicking Zayn. Prior to turning on Zayn, Jey made it seem like he was going to side with the former "Honorary Uce," which received a major cheer from the live crowd. Many continue to praise the work of all involved in the long-term story, including WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

While on "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda," Long discussed the segment on "Raw," and why he believes WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi should be brought in. "Sami Zayn is over," Long said. "This is one of the greatest storylines I've seen in a long time and at the end to swerve them one more time, that was just outstanding ... Only thing I can see now, you have to bring Rikishi. You have to bring that father in. He didn't raise his boys like that."

Rikishi is the father to current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa — appearing with the Usos on TV in previous years prior to The Bloodline forming. Rikishi was originally scheduled to make an appearance at "Raw XXX" — as were Afa and Sika — however, he suffered from a serious illness that resulted in WWE scrapping the planned segment for that show and changing it to the Trial of Sami Zayn. The Usos' historic tag title reign may be in serious jeopardy soon, as it appears that, if they can get on the same page heading into WrestleMania, Owens and Zayn will attempt to walk out the new champions.

