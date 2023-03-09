Christi Jaynes Ruled Out For Lucha Libre World Cup

For fans of lucha libre promotions releasing statements over social media, this has been a good week. AAA had two such statements this week, one pertaining to an "incident" between Chessman and a social media celebrity, and another regarding domestic violence accusations against AAA star El Cuatrero by CMLL's Stephanie Vaquer, which in turn led to CMLL issuing a statement of support towards Vaquer. Now AAA's upcoming Lucha Libre World Cup has released a statement on Twitter, this time to announce that a competitor for the upcoming March 19 event will be unable to compete.

"Due to problems with her immigration documents, totally unrelated to the Lucha Libre World Cup organization, the wrestler Christi Jaynes will not participate in the 2023 edition to be held at the Panamerican stadium of Los Charros this March 19," the statement read. "The organizing committee is working on the process to select and approve the wrestler who will represent the delegation from the Rest of the World along with Taya and Natalia Markova."

A six-year veteran from Brazil, Jaynes is best known for her appearances in World Wonder Ring Stardom, AEW, US indie promotion AAW, the NWA, AAA, and The Crash in Mexico. As noted in the release, Jaynes was to be part of the Rest of the World team, alongside AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie and NWA wrestler Natalia Markova. The organizing committee for the World Cup will now have ten days to find a suitable replacement for Jaynes. Other teams in the Women's Bracket of the World Cup contain Flammer, La Hiedra, and Sexy Star for Mexico, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, and Kamille for the US, and Akino, Emi Sakura, and Mayumi Ozaki for Japan.