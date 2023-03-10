Jey Uso Set For Official Return On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

During tonight's "WWE SmackDown," Jey Uso will appear following the aftermath of this past Monday on "WWE Raw," returning home to his family in the process. Despite Jey making it clear what side of the fight he's on when it comes to his real-life brothers Jimmy and Solo Sikoa, Jey has yet to confront his cousin Roman Reigns, which is scheduled to take place during tonight's show in Pittsburgh. This news follows last week's "WWE SmackDown" where Reigns issued an ultimatum to Jimmy, making sure Jey would be a part of the group a week later, if not blaming it on him.

Throughout this story, Jey has been heavily conflicted on which side to take, first being very resistant to accept Zayn in The Bloodline, then becoming the only person to side with him following his attack on Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Since then, Jey has yet to show any affection for "The Tribal Chief," leaving many question where Jey's allegiances lie in this entire story. At WWE Elimination Chamber last month, Zayn came closer than anyone to ending Reigns' historic WWE Undisputed Universal Championship reign, with Jey being caught in the middle and getting nailed by Zayn in the process. Since then, Jey has sparsely been shown on television until this past Monday on "WWE Raw," returning and confronting both sides of the fight, picking his brothers over Zayn in the process.

As of now, the main players in the story have yet to be booked in a match for WrestleMania 39, with Kevin Owens caught up in the middle of things, not willing to forgive Zayn for previous issues they had prior to his turn-on Reigns.