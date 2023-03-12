Finn Balor Among Ring Vets Austin Theory Credits For Showing Him The Ropes In WWE

Austin Theory has had quite a run in WWE over the past year, from working with the likes of Vince McMahon and John Cena, to wrestling Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, to winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and Unites States Championship twice. To say Theory has grown tremendously is an understatement. The U.S. Champion recently spoke with the "Inside The Ropes" podcast about his growth as a performer.

Theory was asked if any wrestler helped him along the way, and he gave credit to The Judgement Day's Finn Balor. "Finn is actually somebody [who] when I first started doing live events on the main roster, I worked with him a lot," Theory said. "And [he's] somebody that kind of helped me with the blueprint and showed me the ropes and stuff like that. So that's definitely somebody that's up there for me in help." Theory defeated Balor for his first U.S. Championship, and the two men have faced each other numerous times.

Theory also mentioned WWE stars Jey Uso and MVP as people who have helped him, crediting them with watching his matches and giving him advice going back to his NXT days. He also recognized his trainer, AR Fox of AEW, who Theory gave front-row seats to see him wrestle at WrestleMania 38. Theory is set to defend his U.S. Title at WrestleMania 39 against Cena, his childhood idol.

