Update On GCW Opposing AEW Fight Forever Trademark

Last week, Wrestling Inc. broke the news that independent wrestling promotion GCW was opposing AEW's trademark on "Fight Forever," the subtitle of the company's first video game. Just days before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, attorney Mike Dockins filed a request for an extension on behalf of GCW that would allow the two sides more time to negotiate a settlement. Back in January 2021, GCW held a 24-hour wrestling event for charity, which was also named "Fight Forever." GCW later filed a trademark on the name, months after AEW did the same.

In the time since our initial report, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter, stating that the company is not and will never look to take money from AEW President Tony Khan. Additionally, a report from Fightful Select seemingly reveals that AEW were co-producers of the 2021 charity event along with GCW, and the extension was due to the two sides simply needing some extra negotiating time to ensure that both companies can legally use the name "Fight Forever" in the future, rather than due to GCW seeking a financial settlement.

Khan recently stated that "AEW Fight Forever" is finished, and that it would be "coming very soon." Prior to the issues with GCW coming to light, the game was reportedly held up by "ratings issues," with the company being forced to tone down the game's violence in order to secure a "T for Teen" rating from the Entertainment Software Ratings Board. With that rating being made official last month, it seems that the only thing holding back an official release date for the game is the issue with GCW, meaning fans should be able to get their hands on "AEW Fight Forever" sometime in the months to come.