Sami Zayn Reportedly Not Scheduled For Tonight's WWE Raw

Sami Zayn has been a mainstay on WWE television in recent weeks, appearing on just about every episode of "WWE Raw" and many times on "WWE SmackDown" as well. However, according to a report from PWInsider Elite, Zayn will not be on tonight's "Raw."

For months, Zayn has been a major part of WWE's hottest storyline, which has chronicled Zayn's involvement with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The latest update to the story occurred this past Friday on "SmackDown," with Zayn joining Cody Rhodes at the end of the show to attack Jimmy and Jey Uso after Jey explained why he sided with The Bloodline over Zayn.

At the Royal Rumble in January, Zayn's time in The Bloodline came to an end when he attacked Reigns for pressuring him to demolish Owens with a chair. That development led to a match between Zayn and Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Quebec, Canada last month. Zayn came up short and, in the aftermath of the match, Owens came out to defend him from members of The Bloodline. However, in the time since, Owens stated that he was simply looking for revenge for himself, and the bond between Owens and Zayn has yet to be fully repaired.

With just under three weeks left until the company's biggest event of the year, there's not much time left to unite the two men. However, despite Zayn's reported absence tonight, things certainly still seem to be headed toward Zayn and Owens vs. the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Rhodes, as the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, is set to face Reigns in the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event, and both Zayn and Owens continue to be embroiled in a rivalry with The Bloodline.