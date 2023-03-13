Street Fight Between Kevin Owens And Solo Sikoa Announced For Tonight's WWE Raw

A Street Fight between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa has been announced for tonight's "WWE Raw." In a video WWE posted to Twitter, Byron Saxton announced the match and its stipulation. This comes after last week's "Raw" bout between the two men ended in a disqualification after Jimmy Uso attacked Owens. Sikoa and Jimmy continued their attack on Owens, until he was saved by Sami Zayn. Owens' conflict with The Bloodline has been ongoing since Survivor Series in November 2022. He went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in January, after which Zayn turned on The Bloodline.

The Street Fight between Owens and Sikoa could continue to build towards Owens' possible WrestleMania 39 program. The general sentiment has leaned towards a tag team match with Owens and Zayn taking on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. With Jey Uso having finally turned on Zayn last week after over a month of Reigns questioning his alignment, a match pitting them on opposite sides seems more likely than ever.

However, Zayn and Owens have not reconciled yet. On last week's "Raw," Owens refused help from Zayn after a post-match beatdown. Zayn even offered to team up with Owens on the February 20 "Raw" to "end The Bloodline." Owens remained strong in telling Zayn he wants nothing to do with him, but after tonight's showdown, there are still weeks before WrestleMania 39, potentially allowing the rift between the two friends to heal.