Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns Will Be Live On Next Week's WWE Raw To Address Cody Rhodes

Not so suddenly, The Bloodline has a Cody Rhodes problem, and next week on "WWE Raw," according to Paul Heyman, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear live on the show to address it.

After defeating L.A. Knight during Monday night's "Raw," Rhodes grabbed a microphone and promised that on April 2, he will pin Reigns and make sure his championship run comes to an end. In doing so, he would become the first Rhodes to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Before that, Rhodes mentioned "The Wise Man" by name, saying that he's heard Heyman say to not make things personal. Obviously, we're well past that. Rhodes said he acknowledges the champion, but he demanded the champion acknowledge him as well. Heyman, of course, wasn't going to let that go without a response of his own. Backstage, Reigns' special counsel hyped up the WrestleMania 39 main event before ending it with a declaration.

"You are a problem that Roman Reigns would love to personally solve," Heyman stated.

This will be the second time Reigns and Rhodes will come face-to-face ahead of their title showdown, and the first since the March 3 episode of "SmackDown." That night, "The Tribal Chief" dropped his title belts in front of Rhodes before doing an impression of his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. If that wasn't personal enough, "The American Nightmare" inserted himself into Jimmy and Jey Uso's ongoing saga with Sami Zayn last week on "SmackDown," as they fended off The Usos together as the show went off the air.