WWE Files New Trademark On Bobby Lashley's Name

WWE has filed a new trademark for former United States Champion Bobby Lashley's name. According to PWInsider, the company filed the new trademark on March 9 for "entertainment services, namely wrestling exhibition and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television, radio, and the internet."

Lashley has not been in the ring since he defeated Elias on the February 27 episode of "Raw." Though on Sunday, Lashley took part in a 20-Man Battle Royal at a house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The other entrants were Ricochet, who ended up winning the match, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Dexter Lumis, Dolph Ziggler, Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, Otis, Rey Mysterio, Rick Boogs, Sheamus, The Miz, Santos Escobar, and Mustafa Ali.

"The All Mighty's" last pay-per-view appearance saw him win via disqualification against Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 18. Lashley had put Lesnar in a Hurt Lock submission and then Lesnar hit a low blow, to end the match. After the match, Lesnar not only delivered an F5 to Lashley but also attacked the referee.

The Lesnar and Lashley feud ended after the WWE PLE and Lashley started to feud with Bray Wyatt, though that fizzled out after reports indicated that Wyatt has been dealing with an undisclosed "physical issue" and is the reason behind his absence from WWE programming. Lashley took to Twitter on Monday and noted that he doesn't care who was his opponent at WrestleMania 39, as long as he was at the "biggest stage of them all."