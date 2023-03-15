Jacy Jayne Says She Suffered Injury At WWE NXT Roadblock

Jacy Jayne's plot to take down Gigi Dolin didn't go quite as planned. After shockingly betraying her Toxic Attraction stablemate last month, Jayne was poised to permanently put her friendship with Dolin behind her when the two met one-on-one last week at "WWE NXT" Roadblock. Unfortunately for Jayne, the outcome of the match didn't go in her favor.

On Tuesday's edition of "NXT," Jayne appeared in a backstage interview in an arm sling, revealing she had suffered a separated shoulder about a minute into her match with Dolin the previous week. After sustaining the injury, Jayne claimed she was unable to even lift her arm, which provided Dolin with a significant advantage.

Dolin went on to win the bout with a Cobra Twist Slam, but Jayne wasn't impressed. According to Jayne, her former tag team partner was "pathetic" if she considered that to be a true victory. Despite her injury, though, Jayne intends to keep her focus on reclaiming her spotlight, vowing to break Dolin's heart — and face — upon her return, whenever that may be.

While Jayne prepares to be sidelined for an undisclosed period of time, Dolin will now gear up for a huge title opportunity at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 2. Following her victory over Kiana James in a qualifying match on Tuesday, Dolin will join Zoey Stark and other opponents still to be determined in a ladder match for the "NXT" Women's Championship as WWE remains uncertain about the medical status of the current champion, Roxanne Perez.