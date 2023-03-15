Mickie James Hoping To Watch Trish Stratus And Lita In Person At WWE WrestleMania

"What a freaking magical time in professional wrestling," Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James remarked when asked about the recent WWE return of her former rival, Trish Stratus. Stratus will be coming out of retirement for WrestleMania 39, where she will team with Becky Lynch and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Lita to take on the trio of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai (Damage CTRL).

Like many fans in the WWE Universe, James is ecstatic to see her WrestleMania 22 opponent lace up her boots once again.

"How exciting of a time is it in 2023 when we are looking at Lita as a tag team champion with Becky and now looking at Team Bestie going to be at WrestleMania — two women who I've shared a lot of history with and who I admire and look up to and I find a hell of inspiring and I just adore [them]," James said.

James noted that for the first time ever, she will be a spectator at WrestleMania, at least on night two of the festivities. As James heads to Los Angeles for a weekend of appearances, including GAW TV's annual fundraiser, she hopes to see her real-life friends — Trish and Lita — wrestle live in person. As of now, the placement of the respective six-woman tag match has yet to be announced, but for James, she prays they'll appear on night two.

As the tension between each team heats up, it appears that Damage CTRL has gotten a slight leg up on their competition, as Kai, SKY, and Bayley unleashed a backstage attack on Stratus on this past week's "WWE Raw."