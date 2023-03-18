Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Ranks The Elite Above The Bloodline

The Bloodline and The Elite are two of the most prominent factions in pro wrestling — with The Bloodline dominating WWE for almost two and a half years and The Elite winning multiple titles, together and separately, since AEW launched in 2019. While The Bloodline is typically more of a storyline-driven group, especially with the current Sami Zayn story, The Elite have always prided themselves on putting on memorable and iconic matches.

While both factions have received copious praise for their outstanding work, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed whether he believes Roman Reigns and The Usos of The Bloodline or Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite are better overall. "Kenny and The Bucks without a doubt," Roberts said appearing on "Cafe de Rene." "I think Kenny is f****** unbelievable. He is f****** spot on. I don't like a lot of stuff The Young Bucks do, but, brother, they're doing it and getting away with it. So, I mean, it's like, 'I thought this was a tag match?' F***, they're in a ring together for f****** three minutes ... All respect and love I give them."

A showdown between The Bloodline and The Elite remains a fantasy due to their presence in separate companies, but there have been reports swirling regarding The Elite's AEW contract status. There is a possibility that, if they do not re-sign with AEW before their current deals expire, The Elite would have the ability to take their talents to WWE.

