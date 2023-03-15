Matt Cardona To Wrestle MTV's The Challenge Host Mark Long

Matt Cardona's time on the indies since his WWE release has been a career revitalization. Between his reigns as GCW World Champion and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Cardona has generated buzz and put quite a few new notches on his belt. Now Cardona has set his sights on something more towards spectacle. During a title belt presentation for TV personality Mark Long at a Boca Raton Championship Wrestling event this past Sunday, the festivities were interrupted by Cardona, who appeared on the video screen and challenged the host of MTV's "The Challenge" to a match.

Long has a recent track record with professional wrestling. He teased an NXT run in October after numerous WWE cameos. Additionally, Long has history with The Miz dating back to 2004 and their time together on MTV. Cardona brought up Long's association with Miz, claiming that Miz was more his friend than Long's, as Miz was in Cardona's wedding.

Long accepted Cardona's challenge, and the match is set for May 7 at BRCW's Challenge Accepted. Before Cardona's interruption, Long was being presented with the BRCW All Star Championship belt by Matt Rehwoldt.

Cardona will be looking to add another championship to his post-WWE resume, which includes the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Title, Impact Digital Media Title, and WSW World Heavyweight title.

As for what's next for Cardona beyond the match with Long, the future is unclear. A return to WWE doesn't seem off the table, with his wife, Chelsea Green, having returned to WWE in January. However, Cardona has said he's thriving exactly where he is right now.