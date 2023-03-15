Kurt Angle Announces WrestleCon Signing Appearance Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania

WrestleMania weekend seems to be a magnet that attracts every major wrestling personality available to either the event itself, or one of the many events or conventions that take place surrounding it. And at least in the instance of Kurt Angle, that's the case again this year. The WWE Hall of Famer, Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, and 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist announced on Twitter that he's coming to this year's Wrestlecon, being presented by LAX Fanfest and LAG Entertainment.

"I will be appearing at Wrestlecon this year on March 31 from 10am-1pm," Angle tweeted. "See you there." Angle is only the latest in a long list of well-known wrestlers — including stars from AEW, Impact, NWA, and elsewhere — wrestling personalities, or wrestling legends who will be seen at the convention. Among the most notable names scheduled are Bryan Danielson, Britt Baker, Deonna Purrazzo, HOOK, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, NWA Women's Champion Kamille, the Lucha Brothers, IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Ricky Starks, Trinity Fatu (formerly Naomi), The Young Bucks, and one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Lita.

With Angle in the area, and being scheduled to appear the day before Night One of WrestleMania 39, there will likely be some speculation about the Gold Medalist, who remains under contract with WWE via a legends deal, making an appearance at the big annual spectacular. However, nothing linking Angle with WrestleMania has been reported so far, though he did recently reveal his WrestleMania dream opponent was Invasion era rival "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.