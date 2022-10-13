Kurt Angle Gives Details On His Current WWE Deal

Though Kurt Angle hasn't been seen on WWE television since hosting "The Kurt Angle Show" on "WWE Raw" back in August, the former Olympic gold medal winner has revealed he is still connected to the company. In an interview with Bubba the Love Sponge on "The Bubba Army," Angle elaborated on some details of his current WWE contract.

"I signed a nostalgia contract, which is basically just a merchandise contract," Angle said. "So they pay me per appearance, and they gave me a really nice deal with the merchandise contract. They gave me a bunch of money upfront, which is really cool. But I'm not obligated to just the WWE, so I can go do my own appearances and stuff." Angle hosts a weekly podcast as well as making semi-regular appearances at conventions across the country.

Angle also shared that he is still involved with the company backstage despite making relatively few appearances on TV over the last few years. "They've been really good to me thus far," Angle continued. "I've been doing a lot of production stuff with them — possible TV shows. I'm doing behind the scenes stuff, which is kind of cool." In addition to that, the company is reportedly working on a documentary about Angle, who has had a whirlwind of a career; one that saw him go through multiple stints with WWE starting in 1999, as well as eventually making a move over to rival company TNA. While the Olympian has said that he has no current plans to get back in the ring, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of one final match for WWE.

