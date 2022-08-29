Kurt Angle Comments On His WWE Raw Appearance Tonight

"I'm gonna be on Raw! I'm ready for it."

Kurt Angle was jovial on the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show." The WWE Hall of Famer and former "Raw" General Manager makes his return to WWE's flagship program tonight, and according to Angle, it came about through sound, logical booking. "It's in Pittsburgh, PA. They knew Kurt Angle lived in Pittsburgh and they called me up and said 'Do you want to be a guest on the show?' I said 'Of course I do.'"

While Angle is ready and raring to go, no one has tipped him off on what he'll be doing. "I will find out when I get there," Angle said.

Angle last appeared in May 2020, when he welcomed the debuting Riddle to WWE's main roster just days after refereeing a cage fight between Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on "WWE NXT." Angle became the General Manager of "Raw" in 2017 appeared sporadically in the ring. He teamed with Ronda Rousey in her debut match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, replacing an absent Roman Reigns, in a reunion of The Shield. Angle retired from active competition in 2019, losing his presumed last match to Baron "Happy" Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Angle recently confirmed that he turned down an offer from All Elite Wrestling.

Angle has also been sending out video messages as of late. He congratulated Impact Wrestling on their 20 year anniversary at Slammiversary, and then just days later appeared in a video message celebrating John Cena's 20th anniversary in the business. He recently teased the possibility of wrestling one more match.