Nikki Garcia On Her And Sister Brie's Future: 'We're Not Going To AEW'

Don't expect the Garcia twins to take up residence in a rival wrestling promotion anytime soon. Nikki Garcia dumped a bucket of water on that fiery speculation that arose yesterday amidst news that Nikki and her sister Brie — formerly known as the Bellas — had parted ways with WWE.

"We're not going to AEW," Nikki said on Instagram Live. "I know there's been a lot of that, because we were just there visiting."

nikki confirms the bellaâ€™s arenâ€™t going to aew on her instagram live! pic.twitter.com/kcU0htrE0M — ash (@bIissfit) March 15, 2023

The rumor mill was cranked into overdrive about the twins' potential future in wrestling, primarily fueled by a photo of Nikki and Brie backstage at AEW Revolution, catching up with recent AEW additions Renee Paquette and Saraya. The sisters were most likely there to show support for Brie's husband Bryan Danielson, who happened to be in the show's main event with a 60-minute Iron Man Match with MJF. However, that didn't stop the speculation from flowing. Additionally, Nikki Garcia had been critical of WWE in January in regard to how the role of women's wrestling was presented at "Raw XXX."

As part of their announced exit, Nikki and Brie shared that they would no longer be operating under the "Bella" moniker and had adopted the Garcia surname professionally. They had been the Bellas for over a decade since signing their developmental deal with WWE in 2007. The Garcia Twins have since removed any and all mentions of WWE or the Bellas from all of their social media accounts, and Saraya welcomed them to freedom upon the news breaking.

However, Nikki's blunt and straightforward answer likely closes the book on the idea of the Garcia Twins adding an AEW chapter to their wrestling book.