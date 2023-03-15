AEW Star Britt Baker Shares Photo With Nikki And Brie Garcia Following Their WWE Exit

The departure of the Bella Twins from WWE and their decision to move forward under their real names, Brie and Nikki Garcia, has garnered many headlines in the wrestling world. While no one knows what their next step is in the ring, or if they are even considering returning to pro wrestling, there appears to be at least one female wrestler who would like to see them in AEW.

AEW's Dr. Britt Baker DMD posted an old photo, featuring a younger Baker posing with Brie and Nikki on Twitter. The tweet also came with a black heart emoji, expressing support for the former WWE stars as they embark on their next journey, while also stating that the duo inspired her.

While neither Brie nor Nikki has indicated any interest in wrestling for AEW, both sisters were backstage at AEW Revolution a week and a half ago. They were seen visiting old friends Renee Paquette and Saraya, and were presumably rooting on Brie's husband Bryan Danielson in his unsuccessful attempt to capture the AEW World title from MJF.

Interestingly enough, Baker alluded to the sisters just two weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite." Similar to her line referencing Mercedes Mone in January, Baker was seen telling Saraya, in regards to the former taking the AEW Women's World title from Baker's friend, Jamie Hayter, at Revolution that "you can look, but can't touch." The phrase was commonly used by Brie and Nikki, and played at the start of their entrance music.

Nikki and Brie last wrestled in the women's Royal Rumble match in 2022 and had been inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.