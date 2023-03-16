WWE's Omos Serves As 'Special Guest Bartender' On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live

WWE Superstars are making appearances on the road to WrestleMania, and some of them are showing up in some unexpected places.

Former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos put in some time behind the bar on a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo. Omos prepared a shotski — a set of shots lined up on a literal ski — for musician Kate Maloney and author Danny Pellegrino. Omos was on hand to promote his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California.

Omos isn't the first WWE Superstar to grace the "Watch What Happens Live" stage as "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford recently appeared on the show, where Ford admitted that nerves cause him to pass gas before his entrance.

Omos was advertised for a recent WWE Live Event in Madison Square Garden but was not at the show, with some reports suggesting he was already in Rhode Island for a showdown with Brock. The showdown is now infamous for Omos's inability to clothesline Lesnar over the top rope, though Omos did eventually succeed in sending Lesnar to the floor. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently praised the booking of Omos vs. Lesnar, as the former WWE Champion thinks it is important for Brock to "start giving back" to the company that made him "The Next Big Thing," saying that "You have to remember Brock is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career."