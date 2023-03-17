Chyna, Michelle McCool, Umaga Reportedly Ruled Out For 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

As the 2023 Hall of Fame continues to take shape, many are wondering which figures will round out the class. Following the reveal of the first two inductees – former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio and Japanese legend The Great Muta — reports stated that three more recipients will receive the prestigious honor this year as well. The identities of those three names have yet to be confirmed, however, a new report has ruled out a few possibilities.

During a Q&A, PWInsider's Mike Johnson was asked if there was validity to rumors that Umaga, Chyna, and Michelle McCool would be joining the 2023 Hall of Fame class. Umaga, of course, hailed as a member of the historied Anoaʻi family, racking up two Intercontinental Championships in his WWE career before his untimely passing in 2009. For Chyna, she carved her legacy on challenging the norms of a male-dominated industry and joining one of WWE's most popular stables in D-Generation X. McCool aligned herself with Layla to form the two-person team of LayCool. In 2008, she also became the first-ever Divas Champion.

Despite their evident success, Johnson states that none of three will are on schedule to be inducted this year: "WWE has landed on their five inductees and [none] of those three are on the list for 2023." In recent weeks, other plausible options have emerged, namely Stacy Keibler and Batista. While Keibler has been reportedly confirmed for the Class of 2023, the status surrounding Dave Bautista appears to be up in the air.

Bautista was originally slated to be inducted in 2020, but due to the spiral of a global pandemic, the ceremony was postponed until the following year. Caught up with prior obligations, Bautista opted to be honored on a future occasion. Many hoped to see "The Animal" make it this year, but with ongoing filming commitments in South Africa for "My Spy 2," he will be likely be unable to attend any WrestleMania week festivities.