Former Ring Of Honor Tag Champ Ricky Reyes Announces Retirement From Wrestling

As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. And that now appears to be the case for long time wrestler Ricky Reyes regarding his wrestling career. Taking to Twitter early Friday morning, the 44-year-old announced that his wrestling career was coming to a close.

"Thank You Pro Wrestling," Reyes tweeted. "I will always be GRATEFUL for Everything and Everyone involved."

In a statement included with his tweet, Reyes confirmed he was retiring after 24 years in the squared circle, citing wanting to spend time with his son as the primary factor behind his decision. He thanked all the promotions, promoters, and wrestlers he worked for, his friends in the business, and the fans, and called himself the luckiest man alive for giving his life to pro wrestling.

Reyes accomplished a lot in those 24 years, working for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in Japan, CMLL in Mexico, and Ring of Honor in the United States, where he won the ROH Tag Team Championships with Rocky Romero.

Reyes is also remembered for his appearances on all four seasons of "Lucha Underground," where he portrayed Cortez Castro, an undercover police officer moonlighting as a member of The Crew, alongside Bael and Mr. Cisco. While he never won any titles in the promotion, Reyes competed in one of the promotion's most famous matches, when he, Bael, and Cisco came up short in the LU Trios Title tournament finals to Ivelisee, Angelico, and Son of Havoc. The match, which aired on April 22, 2015, is best remembered for Angelico's swan dive off the roof of LU owner Dario Cueto's office to take out Reyes and Bael.