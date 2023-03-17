STARDOM's Himeka Expected To Wrestle One Last Match After Retirement

STARDOM's April 23 show in the Yokohama Arena is shaping up to be a pretty big deal. Not only is Mercedes Mone expected to defend the IWGP Women's Championship against Mayu Iwatani, in what may be her last match under a Bushiroad deal, but STARDOM star Himeka is also scheduled to wrestle her last match. Or her last match for STARDOM at least. As it turns out, April 23 won't be Himeka's last match after all.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while the Yokohama show will be Himeka's retirement show, it will not be her retirement match. That will take place 5 days later on April 28 at Shinjuku Face, as part of a joint show between Bushiroad, STARDOM's parent company, and wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling WAVE. The reason for this is because Himeka was looking to work with talent from Pro Wrestling WAVE, but was unable to get a match agreed to until April 28. As such, that will be her official last match. It should be noted that prior to joining STARDOM in 2020, Himeka spent three years wrestling for WAVE, splitting her time between them and the Actwres girl'Z promotion.

While no opponent(s) for Himeka at the joint WAVE/Bushiroad show have been confirmed, she is expected to take on close friend and tag team partner Maika. The duo have held both the Goddess of STARDOM and Artist of STARDOM Championships, the latter with Natsupoi, and are both members of the popular STARDOM stable Donna del Mondo. A retirement ceremony for Himeka is also scheduled to take place on May 14.