Mark Henry Reacts To Kevin Owens - Sami Zayn Reunion On WWE SmackDown

Fans at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City erupted in joy at the sight of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens embracing for a hug on this week's "WWE SmackDown."

The special moment was equally appreciated by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who live-tweeted his reactions to the Zayn – Owens reunion.

"Wow, what a great moment in television!" Henry wrote on Twitter.

No different from scores of fans and former wrestlers, Henry has been very vocal in his praise of WWE's ongoing Bloodline storyline. In a recent interview, Henry went as far as to credit Roman Reigns for "elevating talents" such as Zayn, Solo Sikoa and The Usos, while also praising the contributions made by everyone involved in making the storyline a success.

Earlier on Friday, WWE's YouTube channel shared a two-hour video that encapsulates the entire history of The Bloodline, starting from Reigns winning the Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020 until Jey Uso's most recent betrayal of his former "Honorary Uce." The story revolving around Zayn and The Bloodline is expected to come to a head at WrestleMania 39, where The Usos are rumored to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Zayn and Owens. While the match has not been made official, all signs point to Zayn and Owens pursuing the unified tag titles at the Showcase of Immortals.

As reported earlier, WWE has yet to finalize the main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, with Fightful Select suggesting that Zayn & Owens vs. The Usos is still very much in consideration to close out WrestleMania Saturday. Other matches in contention are Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul.