Chris Bey Names FTR As Dream Opponents For Impact World Tag Team Titles

Things are looking pretty good for Impact Wrestling's Chris Bey right now. The former X-Division Champion has found himself holding gold again, after he and partner Ace Austin defeated the Motor City Machine Guns two weeks ago to claim the Impact World Tag Team Championship. And even though they have one, maybe even two, big title defenses coming up, Bey is starting to look ahead at some potential challengers.

While being interviewed by PWMania, Bey named one team he would like to see he and Austin go toe to toe with — and that team resides in AEW.

"There's a there's a team that comes into mind, a three-letter team. Their initials are FTR," Bey said. "I believe that they even posted something about the Impact World Tag Team Championships not long ago. Well, we are here.

"They are a great team and what better way to test you against a great team. So, if we could get a inter-promotional, unification thing going, the fans will get something they maybe never even knew they wanted, but when they get it, they will love and appreciate the magic we can create against those guys."

While AEW and Impact aren't working together as closely as they were a couple years ago, it's possible Bey could get his wish. Both Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR have their contracts expiring in April, and Harwood has indicated no decision has been made by the duo regarding their future. While AEW and WWE appear to be the favorites to sign them, a move to Impact Wrestling, while unlikely, cannot be entirely ruled out.